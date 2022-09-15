Stewart Cink shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Stewart Cink hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 72nd at 2 over; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson, Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Cink's tee shot went 170 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Cink chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Cink chipped his fifth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 second green, Cink suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cink at 3 over for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Cink chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cink had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Cink chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.