Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his round tied for 8th at 3 under with Emiliano Grillo, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, and Chris Stroud; Greyson Sigg and Nick Taylor are tied for 1st at 5 under; and Byeong Hun An, Adam Svensson, S.H. Kim, Rickie Fowler, and David Lipsky are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 first, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Jaeger hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.