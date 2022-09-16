Seung-Yul Noh putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Seung-Yul Noh hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noh finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 13th, Seung-Yul Noh's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seung-Yul Noh to 1 under for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Noh had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.