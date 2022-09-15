S.H. Kim putts himself to a 6-under 66 in first round of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, S.H. Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, S.H. Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved S.H. Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kim's 130 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Kim hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kim's 89 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.