Scott Piercy shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Scott Piercy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 78th at 1 over; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Greyson Sigg, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Joseph Bramlett, and Nick Taylor are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Montgomery, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.

Piercy got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Piercy chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.