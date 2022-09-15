Scott Harrington shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Scott Harrington hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 3rd at 5 under with Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar, Adam Svensson, Joseph Bramlett, Taylor Montgomery, and Matti Schmid are tied for 9th at 4 under.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Harrington hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Harrington chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, Harrington missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Harrington had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 4 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Harrington chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 5 under for the round.