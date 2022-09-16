6-over 78 by Scott de Borba in first round of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Scott de Borba hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. De Borba finished his day tied for 151st at 6 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, de Borba got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved de Borba to 1 over for the round.

De Borba got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving de Borba to 2 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, de Borba had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving de Borba to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 189-yard par-3 green 15th, de Borba suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, de Borba reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved de Borba to 3 over for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, de Borba got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved de Borba to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, de Borba chipped in his fourth shot from 23 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved de Borba to 3 over for the round.

De Borba got a double bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving de Borba to 5 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, de Borba had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving de Borba to 6 over for the round.

De Borba got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving de Borba to 7 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, de Borba had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved de Borba to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, de Borba's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved de Borba to 5 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, de Borba chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved de Borba to 6 over for the round.