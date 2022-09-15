Sam Stevens shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Sam Stevens hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Stevens hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Stevens reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Stevens at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Stevens had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stevens to 3 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stevens reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 3 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Stevens's tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stevens reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 3 under for the round.