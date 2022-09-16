Sam Ryder putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Sam Ryder hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Sam Ryder had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ryder's 121 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ryder had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Ryder at 4 under for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt saving par. This put Ryder at 4 under for the round.