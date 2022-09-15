Sahith Theegala shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his round tied for 3rd at 5 under with Joseph Bramlett, Greyson Sigg, Rickie Fowler, Taylor Montgomery, and Nick Taylor; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Adam Svensson, Emiliano Grillo, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Harrington are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the par-4 10th, Theegala's 77 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Theegala hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Theegala had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Theegala hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.