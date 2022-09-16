Ryan Moore shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Ryan Moore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 146th at 5 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Moore's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Moore chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Moore got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to 4 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Moore hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 4 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Moore chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 4 over for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Moore hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 4 over for the round.