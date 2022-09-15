Ryan Brehm comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Ryan Brehm hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Brehm finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Taylor Montgomery, Rickie Fowler, Greyson Sigg, and Nick Taylor are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Joseph Bramlett, Emiliano Grillo, Sahith Theegala, Scott Harrington, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Ryan Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Brehm to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Brehm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Brehm had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.