Ryan Armour shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Ryan Armour hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 133rd at 3 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Armour got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Armour's 97 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Armour's tee shot went 150 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Armour had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

Armour his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to 2 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Armour went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Armour to 3 over for the round.