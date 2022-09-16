Russell Knox shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Russell Knox hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Knox's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Knox had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Knox's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Knox's 81 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.