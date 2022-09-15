Robert Streb shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Robert Streb hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson, Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Streb had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Streb's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Streb's 90 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Streb's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 33 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Streb's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.