Robby Shelton shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Robby Shelton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 6th at 5 under with Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 12th, Shelton's 118 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Shelton had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Shelton's 117 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 5 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Shelton's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 5 under for the round.