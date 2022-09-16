  • Robby Shelton shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Robby Shelton makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Robby Shelton drains 13-foot birdie at Fortinet Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Robby Shelton makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.