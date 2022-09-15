Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Rickie Fowler in the first round at the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Rickie Fowler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Fowler finished his round tied for 3rd at 5 under with Greyson Sigg, Taylor Montgomery, and Nick Taylor; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Adam Svensson, Joseph Bramlett, Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Harrington, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 7th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Rickie Fowler hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Fowler's 79 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Fowler hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.