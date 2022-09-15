Richy Werenski shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Richy Werenski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Taylor Montgomery, Rickie Fowler, Greyson Sigg, and Nick Taylor are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Joseph Bramlett, Emiliano Grillo, Sahith Theegala, Scott Harrington, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Werenski's his second shot went 7 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Werenski hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.