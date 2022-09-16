Philip Knowles comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Philip Knowles hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Knowles finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Philip Knowles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Philip Knowles to 1 over for the round.

Knowles got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to 2 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Knowles chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Knowles had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knowles to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Knowles's 109 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Knowles had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Knowles to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Knowles had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knowles to 1 under for the round.