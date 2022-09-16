Peter Malnati shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Peter Malnati hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Malnati's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 46 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Malnati chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Malnati's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Malnati hit his 96 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.