Paul Haley II shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Paul Haley II hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 1 over for the round.

Haley II got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Haley II had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 over for the round.