Patton Kizzire shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 99th at 3 over; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Greyson Sigg, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Joseph Bramlett, and Nick Taylor are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Montgomery, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Kizzire's 113 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at even-par for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Kizzire's tee shot went 168 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 12 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Kizzire had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.