Patrick Rodgers shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Patrick Rodgers hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round in 78th at 5 over; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Nick Taylor, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 5 under; Rickie Fowler, Taylor Montgomery, and Adam Svensson are tied for 5th at 4 under; and Stephan Jaeger, Joseph Bramlett, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Chris Stroud, Corey Conners, and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Rodgers's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 4 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Rodgers's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 6 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 5 over for the round.