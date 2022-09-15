Nico Echavarria putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Nico Echavarria hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 14th, Nico Echavarria's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nico Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

Echavarria got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Echavarria to even-par for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Echavarria reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Echavarria to 1 under for the round.