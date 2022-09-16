Nick Watney putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Nick Watney hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watney finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Nick Watney hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Watney to 1 under for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Watney got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.