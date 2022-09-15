Nick Taylor shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Nick Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, and Taylor Montgomery; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar, Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a tee shot onto the 197-yard par-3 green second, Taylor suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Taylor's 111 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's tee shot went 234 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Taylor's 76 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Taylor chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.