Nick Hardy shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Nick Hardy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Hardy had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 first, Hardy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Hardy's tee shot went 207 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Hardy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Hardy at even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hardy hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.