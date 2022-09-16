Strong putting brings Nate Lashley an even-par round one of the Fortinet Championship

Nate Lashley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Nate Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nate Lashley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Lashley had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lashley's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.