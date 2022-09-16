MJ Daffue shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, MJ Daffue hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Daffue got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 1 over for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daffue to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.

At the 575-yard par-5 18th, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Daffue to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Daffue hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Daffue to 2 over for the round.