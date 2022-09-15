Michael Thompson shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Nick Taylor, and Taylor Montgomery are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Thompson's 86 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.