Michael Kim shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Michael Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 133rd at 3 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kim's 107 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Kim's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.