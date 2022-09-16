Michael Gligic shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Michael Gligic hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 144th at 4 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Gligic got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Gligic's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 4 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Gligic's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.