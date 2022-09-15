Max McGreevy shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Max McGreevy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his round tied for 70th at 3 over; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Nick Taylor, Greyson Sigg, and S.H. Kim are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Rickie Fowler, and Taylor Montgomery are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, McGreevy's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGreevy to 4 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to 4 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, McGreevy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.