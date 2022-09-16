Strong putting brings Max Homa a 7-under 65 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Max Homa hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 1st at 9 under with Justin Lower; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Max Homa had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Homa hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Homa's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Homa hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Homa had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 7 under for the round.