Maverick McNealy shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 107th at 3 over; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Sahith Theegala, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Taylor, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson, Matti Schmid, Taylor Montgomery, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.

After a 322 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, McNealy had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.