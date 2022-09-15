Matti Schmid rebounds from poor front in first round of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Matti Schmid hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.

On the par-4 14th, Matti Schmid's 80 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matti Schmid to 1 over for the round.

At the 571-yard par-5 16th, Schmid got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Schmid to 1 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Schmid hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schmid reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Schmid had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schmid to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schmid had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schmid to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Schmid's 75 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schmid to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Schmid chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Schmid to 5 under for the round.