Matthias Schwab shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Greyson Sigg, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Joseph Bramlett, and Nick Taylor are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Montgomery, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Schwab's 91 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Schwab hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.