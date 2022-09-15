Matthew NeSmith putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the Fortinet Championship

Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his round tied for 67th at 2 over; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Nick Taylor, Greyson Sigg, and S.H. Kim are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Matthew NeSmith had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.