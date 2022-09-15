Matt Wallace putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Matt Wallace hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Joseph Bramlett, Greyson Sigg, and Nick Taylor are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson, Taylor Montgomery, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Matt Wallace's tee shot went 135 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Wallace's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Wallace's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.