Matt Kuchar shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under with Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; and Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Nick Taylor, and Taylor Montgomery are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Kuchar's 119 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kuchar had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kuchar's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.