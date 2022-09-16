Martin Laird shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Martin Laird hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Laird had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Laird's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

Laird his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Laird's 104 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Laird chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.