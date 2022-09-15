Mark Hubbard posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the first round of the Fortinet Championship

Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Hubbard finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Nick Taylor, Greyson Sigg, and S.H. Kim are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Rickie Fowler, and Taylor Montgomery are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Mark Hubbard had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hubbard missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hubbard's 89 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.