Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Sahith Theegala, Scott Harrington, Greyson Sigg, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Taylor, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Adam Svensson, Joseph Bramlett, Matti Schmid, and Taylor Montgomery are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Mackenzie Hughes got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mackenzie Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hughes's 112 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hughes hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hughes had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hughes's 89 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hughes's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 368 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.