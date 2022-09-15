Luke List putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Luke List hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. List finished his round tied for 72nd at 2 over; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson, Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 4 under.

Luke List got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Luke List to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, List got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing List to 3 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 4 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, List's his second shot went 18 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, List chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved List to 2 over for the round.