Lucas Glover shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Lucas Glover hit 3 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Glover hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Glover at 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Glover got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Glover to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Glover's 90 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Glover's his second shot went 25 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Glover chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.