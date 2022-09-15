Lee Hodges comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Lee Hodges hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hodges finished his round tied for 17th at 2 under; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, and Nick Taylor are tied for 1st at 5 under; Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler, Adam Svensson, and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo, Matt Kuchar, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners, Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, Brandt Snedeker, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Lee Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Hodges suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hodges at 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Hodges hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hodges had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hodges's tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hodges's 98 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hodges chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.