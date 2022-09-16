Kyle Westmoreland shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Kyle Westmoreland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Westmoreland had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

Westmoreland got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Westmoreland's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Westmoreland had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Westmoreland to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Westmoreland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 48-foot putt for eagle. This put Westmoreland at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Westmoreland had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westmoreland to even for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Westmoreland's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Westmoreland got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Westmoreland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.