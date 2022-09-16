6-over 78 by Kyle Stanley in first round of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Kyle Stanley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day in 154th at 7 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Stanley got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stanley hit an approach shot from 135 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 4 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 5 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Stanley's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Stanley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 7 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Stanley at 6 over for the round.