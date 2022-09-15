Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 26th at 1 under; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, and Nick Taylor are tied for 1st at 5 under; Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler, Adam Svensson, and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo, Matt Kuchar, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners, Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, Brandt Snedeker, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hickok's 96 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Hickok's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hickok had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.