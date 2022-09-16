Kevin Yu shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Kevin Yu hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Yu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Yu to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Yu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yu to even for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Yu chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.